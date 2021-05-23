Actor Danny Masterson must stand trial on 3 rape charges

After three days of dramatic and often emotional testimony from three women who said "That ’70s Show" actor Danny Masterson raped them nearly 20 years ago, a judge has ruled that he must stand trial.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo on Friday ordered Masterson to trial on three counts of rape by force or fear, charges that could get him up to 45 years in prison.

She said she found the women's testimonies credible for the purposes of the preliminary hearing, where the bar for sufficient evidence is significantly lower than it will be at the forthcoming trial.

That trial will represent the rare prosecution of a Hollywood figure in the #MeToo era despite dozens of investigations by police and the Los Angeles district attorney, most of which have ended without charges.

Masterson, 45, has pleaded not guilty. His lawyers said they would prove his innocence, and during the hearing repeatedly challenged the women on discrepancies in stories they alleged the accusers had coordinated in the years since their alleged rapes. The lawyers said the age of the encounters, which date from 2001 and 2003, made accurate memories impossible.

"Memories fade and memories change," Masterson attorney Sharon Appelbaum said.

The actor had no visible reaction to the judge's decision as he sat in court, with a small group of family and friends behind him. Masterson's lead attorney Thomas Mesereau, who also defended Michael Jackson and Bill Cosby in their sexual misconduct cases, declined to comment outside court.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

During the hearing, Mesereau suggested that police, prosecutors and witnesses were tainted by anti-religious bias against the Church of Scientology. Masterson is a prominent Scientologist, all three women are former Scientologists.

In her ruling, the judge said that a church document on members not going to police about other members and allowing the institution to mediate instead, "sufficiently explains to this course the hesitancy of these women" from reporting their accusations to police for years.

Appelbaum said the three women had spoken to each other, at times in violation of orders, changing accounts they had initially given police.

"Over time their stories are becoming more similar to one another," she said. "They’re taking the language of one another."

Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller said the testimony was "anything but" coordinated.

"These were not rehearsed statements," Mueller said. "They were heartfelt, and they each had their versions of what happened. If there is any consistency in these statements, it was because the defendant was consistent in these acts."