In hours of often tearful testimony, a woman told a judge Tuesday that she was going in and out of consciousness on a night 18 years ago when she said she found Long Island-raised actor Danny Masterson raping her.

"When I came to," said the woman, "he was on top of me and he was" raping her. The identified herself on the witness stand only as Jen B. "The first thing I recall is grabbing his hair to pull him off."

The testimony came at a preliminary hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court, where a judge is deciding whether there is probable cause to order a trial for the "That '70s Show" actor, who is accused of the rapes of three women. The Associated Press does not typically name people who say they were victims of sexual abuse but will sometimes use their names when they choose to come forward and identify themselves publicly.

Masterson, 45, has denied the charges, and his lawyer Thomas Mesereau said at a previous hearing that he "is absolutely not guilty and we’re going to prove it."

Jen B. testified that she and Masterson were part of the same group of friends who were all tied to the Church of Scientology in the late 1990s and early 2000s, and that she had gone to Masterson's house to pick up a set of keys on April 25, 2003, and got stuck there.

She said Masterson had given her a drink with vodka in it at her request, her first of the night, but said she was "blurry," weak and queasy about 20 minutes later, and had no strength to resist as Masterson threw her in his jacuzzi. She said when she got out she couldn't even sit up.

A mutual friend, Luke Watson, tried to help her."I couldn’t walk or stand, so he put me on the tile on the ground," said Jen B., who began crying but remained composed throughout her testimony. "I said 'Luke I can’t see,' and he said ‘open your eyes,’ and I didn’t know my eyes were closed. I couldn’t open my eyelids. I felt really really sick."

She testified that Masterson carried her upstairs to the bathroom next to his bedroom, saying she needed to throw up. She said she vomited on her hair and he mocked and berated her for it, then put her in the shower.

She said she began losing consciousness but tried to punch him in the face when she realized he had undressed her, but was too weak and her attempts at hitting him only landed lightly on his chest. She testified that he put her on the bed and raped her.

Masterson, who grew up in Garden City and East Williston, sat in court and occasionally took notes and had no clear response to the testimony. He has been charged in a Los Angeles County court with three counts of rape by force or fear for alleged attacks that occurred in 2001 and 2003.