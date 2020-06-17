TODAY'S PAPER
67° Good Evening
SEARCH
67° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Prosecutors: Danny Masterson of 'That '70s Show' actor charged with rape

Danny Masterson had previously denied the allegations when

Danny Masterson had previously denied the allegations when his investigation was made public in 2017. Credit: Getty Images for Netflix/Getty Images for Netflix / Anna Webber

By The Associated Press
Print

“That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson was charged with the rapes of three women, Los Angeles prosecutors said Wednesday. Officials said the assaults took place in the early 2000s.

The three counts of rape by force or fear come after a three-year investigation of the 44-year-old Masterson, who grew up in Garden City and East Williston. The charges were filed Tuesday and an arrest warrant was issued, prosecutors said. It’s not clear whether he has been taken into custody.

Masterson is charged with raping a 23-year-old woman in 2001, a 28-year-old woman in early 2003 and a 23-year-old woman in late 2003.

An attorney for Masterson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Masterson denied the allegations in a statement when the investigation was made public in 2017.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

HBO's drama series "Perry Mason" stars Matthew Rhys. 'Perry Mason': Origin story doesn't deliver
Theresa Caputo's fourth book, "Good Mourning," is set 'Long Island Medium': Pandemic 'opened our eyes'
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 11: Singer Shakira Our favorite summer songs, movies and more
"The Bold and the Beautiful" star Katherine Kelly 'Bold and the Beautiful' 1st network scripted show to resume shooting
ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, who will host Kimmel to host Emmys, first major awards show of pandemic
"Bachelorette" season 15 star Hannah Brown helped a 'Bachelorette' rescues man in rafting incident
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search