Hootie & the Blowfish singer Darius Rucker says he and his wife, Beth Leonard, have decided to go their separate ways.

"Beth and I would like to share that after much reflection we have made the decision to consciously uncouple," wrote Rucker, 54, in an Instagram post Saturday alongside a photo of himself with Leonard.

The Grammy winner's message echoed the exact wording Gwyneth Paltrow used when she announced her split from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin in 2014.

"We remain close friends and parenting partners and continue to be each other’s biggest cheerleaders," Rucker continued. "Our priority will always be our beautiful family. We have so much love in our hearts for each other and will continue to encourage growth and expansion in one other. We have so much love in our hearts for each other and will continue to encourage growth and expansion in one other."

The couple, who met in New York City in 1998 and wed in 2000, concluded their joint statement by asking fans, "Please be kind as we take on this journey, and we thank you for your love and support always."

They share two children: daughter Daniella, 19, and son Jack, 15. Rucker has daughter Caroline, 25, from a previous relationship.

Rucker, who has won multiple Grammy Awards with rockers Hootie & the Blowfish as well as for his solo country music work, got support from fellow musicians and more after the announcement.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Fellow Grammy winner Brad Paisley commented "Love to you," while Joe Don Rooney of Rascall Flatts wished, "Nothing but love to y’all."

Former ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley commented, "Prayers for strength and peace for both of you and your sweet family" and included a red heart emoji.