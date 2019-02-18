TODAY'S PAPER
'Glee' star Darren Criss weds Mia Swier

Darren Criss and Mia Swier attend the 2018

Darren Criss and Mia Swier attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar party on March 4, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Former "Glee" star Darren Criss, who won an Emmy and a Golden Globe playing serial killer Andrew Cunanan in last year's "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story," has married longtime sweetheart Mia Swier.

People magazine said over the weekend that the actor, 32, and Swier, who has worked for Showtime Networks and Fox Broadcasting, have been together for about eight years and were already engaged for some time when they announced their betrothal in January 2018.

E! News published photos of the couple exiting the Ace Hotel in New Orleans Saturday afternoon hand in hand. Criss wore an off-white tuxedo and Swier wore a similarly hued wedding gown. The newlyweds then rode a red Rolls-Royce convertible.

Guests at their included "Glee" stars Lea Michele, Chord Overstreet and Harry Shum Jr., and John Stamos, who appeared in four episodes of the series.

