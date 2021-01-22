TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
44° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Dave Chappelle tests positive for COVID-19; shows canceled

In this Oct. 27, 2019, file photo,

 In this Oct. 27, 2019, file photo, Dave Chappelle arrives at Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 22nd Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor n Washington, D.C. Credit: Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP/Owen Sweeney

By The Associated Press
Print

Dave Chappelle tested positive for the coronavirus just before his comedy show scheduled for Thursday, forcing his upcoming appearances to be canceled, a spokeswoman said.

Chappelle was expected to perform Thursday through Sunday at Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin, Texas. Those shows have been canceled and Chappelle is quarantining, his representative Carla Sims said in a statement. The comedian is asymptomatic.

Chappelle had been performing socially-distanced shows in Ohio since June, and moved his shows to Austin during the winter, Sims said. Rapid testing for the audience and daily tests for Chappelle and his team were implemented.

Comedian Joe Rogan was scheduled to perform at the shows Friday and Saturday. He apologized on Instagram to followers for the canceled shows, saying they'd be rescheduled. A post earlier this week showed Rogan at Stubb's with Chappelle and other stars including Donnell Rawlings, Ron White and Elon Musk.

Refunds will be available for ticketholders at their point of purchase.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Orson Welles plays a thinly disguised version of TCM picks: Amanda Seyfried hosts 'Citizen Kane'
Salt-N-Pepa perform during the NGV Gala 2019 at LI's James talks about 'Salt-N-Pepa' biopic
"Bachelorette" star Clare Crawley left season 16 early 'Bachelorette' star 'crushed' by engagement's end
The cast of Edward Burns' "Bridge and Tunnel." LI's Edward Burns talks about 'Bridge and Tunnel,' his new TV series
Arsenio Hall and Eddie Murphy star in Amazon Coming to a screen near you: 20  new movies to stream this winter
The cast of Edward Burns' "Bridge and Tunnel." 'Bridge and Tunnel': Weightless trip down memory lane
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search