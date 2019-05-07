Dave Chappelle to receive Mark Twain Humor Prize

The nation's top comedy award, the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, this year goes to Dave Chappelle.

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announced Tuesday that the Emmy Award-winner, 45, would be honored on Oct. 27, with the gala to be broadcast by PBS on Jan. 6, 2020.

"Dave is the embodiment of Mark Twain's observation that 'against the assault of humor, nothing can stand,' " said Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter in a statement. "For three decades, Dave has challenged us to see hot-button issues from his entirely original yet relatable perspective. Dave is a hometown hero here in Washington, D.C., where he grew up. We're so looking forward to welcoming him back home."

Ranked as one of Forbes' 10 highest-paid comedians since 2015 on the magazine's annual list, Chappelle had no social media and has not commented publicly on the award.