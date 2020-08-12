David Blaine announces his newest stunt

Illusionist and endurance performer David Blaine has announced his first live stunt in years, with an aerial exploit reminiscent of the Pixar movie "Up.".

According to multiple outlets, the Brooklyn-born Blaine, 47, will float across the Hudson River from New Jersey to New York attached to helium balloons. "This stunt has been 10 years in the making," Blaine tweeted Wednesday. "Let's turn worry into wonder and take magic to new heights."

A 30-second teaser trailer at his YouTube channel shows a helium balloon floating high into a cloud-filled sky. "Watch in disbelief as David Blaine magically ascends above Earth, in his biggest live performance yet: David Blaine Ascension," reads the caption.

The YouTube Originals performance will run on Aug. 31