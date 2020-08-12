TODAY'S PAPER
79° Good Evening
SEARCH
79° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

David Blaine announces his newest stunt

David Blaine appears on stage during the YouTube

David Blaine appears on stage during the YouTube segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 18, 2020 in Pasadena, California. Credit: Getty Images/David Livingston

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Illusionist and endurance performer David Blaine has announced his first live stunt in years, with an aerial exploit reminiscent of the Pixar movie "Up.".

According to multiple outlets, the Brooklyn-born Blaine, 47, will float across the Hudson River from New Jersey to New York attached to helium balloons. "This stunt has been 10 years in the making," Blaine tweeted Wednesday.  "Let's turn worry into wonder and take magic to new heights."

A 30-second teaser trailer at his YouTube channel shows a helium balloon floating high into a cloud-filled sky. "Watch in disbelief as David Blaine magically ascends above Earth, in his biggest live performance yet: David Blaine Ascension," reads the caption.

The YouTube Originals performance will run on Aug. 31

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

Jonathan Majors and Jurnee Smollett-Bell in HBO's Season 'Lovecraft Country': HBO horror series is a terrific newcomer
Kenya Barris, series creator of "black-ish," says he Politically charged 'black-ish' episode gets belated home
Jennifer Aniston says that the HBO Max "Friends" Aniston 'sad' that 'Friends' reunion delayed again
'Muppets Now': 21st century update still a work in progress
HBO's documentary film "Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn" New HBO doc revisits 1989 Yusuf Hawkins murder
Ren Höek, left, and Stimpson J. 'Stimpy' Cat, 'Ren & Stimpy' returning to TV, this time on Comedy Central
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search