The late singer-actor David Cassidy has left the bulk of his estate — $150,000 — to his son, Beau Cassidy, while leaving out his estranged daughter, “Arrow” actress Katie Cassidy.

His will, excerpted Wednesday at TheBlast.com, states, “It is my specific intent not to provide any benefits hereunder to Katherine Evelyn Cassidy and/or any descendant of Katherine Evelyn Cassidy.”

David Cassidy’s three half-siblings, Patrick, Ryan and Shaun, were bequeathed Cassidy’s music memorabilia, the website said.

Beau Devin Cassidy, 26, a singer-actor, is the son of David Cassidy and third wife Sue Shifrin. The couple were married more than 22 years before separating in 2013, finalizing their divorce two years later. Katie Cassidy, 31, is David Cassidy’s daughter from a relationship with model Sherry Williams. She was raised by her mother, with David telling People magazine in 2009, “Because I didn’t raise her, I didn’t have to parent her.”

Despite this, the two had a relationship and she was among those by his hospital bed when he died, tweeting days later, “My father’s last words were ‘So much wasted time’. This will be a daily reminder for me to share my gratitude with those I love as to never waste another minute. . . . ”

David Cassidy, who became a teen heartthrob playing Keith on the 1970-1974 ABC musical sitcom about band “The Partridge Family,” died of liver and kidney failure on Nov. 21 following years of substance abuse and, he revealed earlier this year, dementia. He was 67.