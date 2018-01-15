Two law firms have filed claims against the estate of the late singer-actor David Cassidy.

Legal documents obtained by TheBlast.com show that in 2013, the Hallandale, Florida, firm Rodier & Rodier sued Cassidy, who died Nov. 21, at age 67, for $134,221.50 in unpaid legal bills. Cassidy paid $31,387.50, leaving a balance of $102,834.

Though Cassidy filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2015, that action was dismissed and the debt remained. The lawsuit was revived and a hearing was set for Dec. 20, but Cassidy died in the interim. In early December, Rodier & Rodier, which specializes in personal injury and accident cases, filed a motion for Cassidy’s estate to be the defendant in the case.

The website further reported an additional, more recent claim by business and finance attorney Damaso Saavedra, a partner in the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, firm Saavedra Goodwin. He is suing the estate for $19,006.02 in unpaid legal bills.

On Dec. 22, the estate filed motions to dismiss both claims, giving the creditors 30 days to object.

Cassidy left the bulk of his approximately $150,000 estate to his son, Beau Cassidy, while leaving out his daughter, “Arrow” actress Katie Cassidy.

David Cassidy, who became a teen heartthrob playing Keith Partridge on the 1970-1974 ABC musical sitcom about a family band, died in Fort Lauderdale of liver and kidney failure following years of substance abuse and, he revealed last year, dementia.