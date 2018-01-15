TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 25° Good Afternoon
Overcast 25° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

David Cassidy’s estate sued for unpaid legal bills

The late teen heartthrob owed about $120,000 to two firms.

David Cassidy's estate is being sued by

David Cassidy's estate is being sued by two law firms for unpaid legal bills. Photo Credit: AP / Dan Steinberg

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Two law firms have filed claims against the estate of the late singer-actor David Cassidy.

Legal documents obtained by TheBlast.com show that in 2013, the Hallandale, Florida, firm Rodier & Rodier sued Cassidy, who died Nov. 21, at age 67, for $134,221.50 in unpaid legal bills. Cassidy paid $31,387.50, leaving a balance of $102,834.

Though Cassidy filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2015, that action was dismissed and the debt remained. The lawsuit was revived and a hearing was set for Dec. 20, but Cassidy died in the interim. In early December, Rodier & Rodier, which specializes in personal injury and accident cases, filed a motion for Cassidy’s estate to be the defendant in the case.

The website further reported an additional, more recent claim by business and finance attorney Damaso Saavedra, a partner in the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, firm Saavedra Goodwin. He is suing the estate for $19,006.02 in unpaid legal bills.

On Dec. 22, the estate filed motions to dismiss both claims, giving the creditors 30 days to object.

Cassidy left the bulk of his approximately $150,000 estate to his son, Beau Cassidy, while leaving out his daughter, “Arrow” actress Katie Cassidy.

David Cassidy, who became a teen heartthrob playing Keith Partridge on the 1970-1974 ABC musical sitcom about a family band, died in Fort Lauderdale of liver and kidney failure following years of substance abuse and, he revealed last year, dementia.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Television personality Cat Deeley attends A+E Networks' 2018 Cat Deeley expecting her second child
Lia Valenti, 6, of Westbury, falls into LI 6-year-old’s dancing mishap airs in prime time
Members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Golf Channel cameramen walk out amid Sony Open
George Clooney arrives at the premiere of Paramount George Clooney to direct, star in new Hulu series
A video clip of Lia Valenti, 6, of Long Island girl featured on 'America's Funniest Home Videos'
Bill Murray as Steve Bannon and Fred Armisen Bill Murray resurrects ‘SNL’ in first show of 2018