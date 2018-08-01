TODAY'S PAPER
78° Good Morning
78° Good Morning
EntertainmentCelebrities

David Hasselhoff marries model Hayley Roberts

Hayley Roberts and David Hasselhoff arrive at the

Hayley Roberts and David Hasselhoff arrive at the world premiere of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," in Los Angeles on April 19, 2017. Photo Credit: AP / Invision / Jordan Strauss

By The Associated Press
Print

The Hoff has gotten hitched for the third time.

David Hasselhoff's publicist confirmed Tuesday that the actor has married model Hayley Roberts. The small ceremony between the 66-year-old "Baywatch" star and 38-year-old Roberts took place in Italy with close friends and family.

The couple first met seven years ago when Hasselhoff was a judge on "Britain's Got Talent." He was filming auditions at a hotel and Roberts approached him for an autograph. He said he'd only give it to her if she gave him her phone number.

The pair got engaged in 2016.

The "Knight Rider" actor has two daughters from his marriage to actress Pamela Bach.

More Entertainment

Jonathan Banks and Bob Odenkirk, right, star in 'Better Call Saul': Why it's TV's best show
Wyatt Russell as Sean "Dud" Dudley in "Lodge 5  memorable TV lodges and fraternal orders
Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 2018 Billboard Music J.Lo to receive Vanguard Award at MTV VMAs
Twin red pandas Loofah and Doofah were born Syracuse zoo announces birth of twin red panda cubs
Cardi B attends the MTV Video Music Awards MTV VMAs, more upcoming award shows to watch
Tab Hunter, the blond actor and singer who Recent notable deaths