Dax Shepard expressed his gratitude to his fans for their support after he announced that he'd had a "relapse" after 16 years of sobriety.

"I want to say thanks to all the people that have been so unbelievably lovely to us in response to 'Day 7,' " Shepard, 45, said Monday on the "Armchair Expert" podcast he co-hosts with Monica Padman.

On Friday's episode of the podcast, the "Parenthood" actor Shepard revealed that he relapsed and had abused painkillers following an August motorcycle accident for which he required surgery. The episode was recorded on Sept. 21 when Shepard, 45, was seven days sober.

The actor, director and writer revealed last month that he had clipped another rider's motorcycle while racing at a California track, causing him to go over his motorbike's handlebars and land "pretty hard" on the raceway. "And the final tally was four broken ribs, the clavicle's broken in three places and I need surgery, and then I broke my hand that I had broke[n] a couple months ago," while off-roading. Shepard noted that he did not rebreak three bones in that hand, although his fifth metacarpal newly broke.