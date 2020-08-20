TODAY'S PAPER
Dax Shepard needs surgery after motorcycle accident

Dax Shepard says he was "totally at blame"

Dax Shepard says he was "totally at blame" for the motorcycle accident in which he suffered injuries. Credit: Willy Sanjuan / Invision / AP

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
"Bless This Mess" star Dax Shepard is facing surgery after an accident while racing his motorcycle on a California track.

"I was passing six guys at Sonoma Raceway … and I was braking very, very hard, hard enough that the back wheel was off the ground for a good, I guess, a hundred yards," the actor, 45, recalled on his podcast "Armchair Expert" Monday. Then another motorcycle rider cut in front of him, "as they had the right to," Shepard said. "I was totally at blame — I thought I would be able to slide in-between. But someone turned in and I was already under full braking. I clipped their bumper and then I went over the handlebars and landed pretty hard."

He iced his shoulder and hand for an hour and a half, he said, "and then I went back out for two sessions. And then it was just too painful by the end of it."

The next day, "I thought, 'Y'know, I really should go get this checked out at the hospital.' So I've been at the hospital for seven hours today. And the final tally was four broken ribs, the clavicle's broken in three places and I need surgery, and then I broke my hand that I had broke[n] a couple months ago," while off-roading. He noted he did not rebreak three bones in that hand, though his fifth metacarpal newly broke.

"Thank you Armcherries for all the well wishes and concern," Shepard wrote on Instagram Wednesday with a photo of his bruises. "I'm in one piece and spirits are high :) Sorry for causing concern."

In the background, his wife, "The Good Place" star Kristen Bell, 40, wore an expression that prompted comedian Whitney Cummings to comment, "Lol bell in the background." Replied Bell, "Just politely shaking my head at his nonsense."

