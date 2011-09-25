Debate over Lautner, Collins breakup

"Abduction" co-stars Taylor Lautner and Lily Collins, daughter of pop star Phil Collins, have broken up. The question is whether it happened three weeks or three months ago -- and whether they were ever really a couple at all.

Lautner, 19, the werewolf Jacob Black in the "Twilight" films, and Collins, 22, appear not to have said themselves that they were dating, though some media reports used the terms "boyfriend"/"girlfriend." Other sources made no such claims, with Lautner's biography page at People magazine's website listing only Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez as women he has dated, and only referring to Collins once as his "rumored gal pal" in the caption of an April 8 photo showing them leaving a restaurant together in British Columbia, where Lautner was filming.

Us Weekly over the weekend claimed that Lautner had initiated the breakup a week before the red-carpet premiere of "Abduction" in Los Angeles on Sept. 15. Lautner, interviewed by MTV News then, had simply referred to Collins and himself as "good friends."

E! News, on the other hand, said Saturday that the romance had cooled three months ago when Collins went to Canada to film the title role in director Tarsem Singh's still-untitled Snow White movie, one of two now filming. Lautner did not make the effort to visit her on location, E! said, and Collins has since begun dating other men.

Lautner did tell Seventeen magazine in its October issue that he and Collins had chemistry, but in the context of their on-screen rapport. "You can feel some sort of chemistry or a connection when you are reading a script with someone for the first time. And that was totally the case with Lily," he'd said.

Lautner next appears in "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn" Parts 1 and 2, with the first half of the double-film adaptation of Stephenie Meyer's fourth and so far final "Twilight" novel set for release Nov. 18