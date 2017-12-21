Fans of Merrick-raised singer Debbie Gibson can take part in her annual grab-bag sale.

“Debbie is cleaning out her closet, again!” says a post on her official website. “Now is your chance to own a personal item of Debbie’s! This ‘grab bag’ is special, because for $20 Debbie will randomly choose something from her collection just for you! You never know what you’re going to get! It could be a hat, a shirt, a dress, jeans. . . . It’s a surprise!! A portion of the proceeds for this fun sale will be going to the Animal Foundation!” The foundation is a nearly 40-year-old nonprofit organization whose mission includes rescuing, treating and seeking adoption for sick or hurt animals.

The sale ends Saturday.

Long Island Music Hall of Famer Gibson, 47, scored hit songs in the 1980s and ’90s, including “Lost in Your Eyes” and “Shake Your Love,” and released the triple-platinum album “Out of the Blue” in 1987. After a difficult recovery from Lyme disease, she competed this year on “Dancing With the Stars” season 25 with professional dancer Alan Bersten. They were the second team eliminated.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.