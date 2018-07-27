TODAY'S PAPER
Redacted Demi Lovato 911 call released by officials

Demi Lovato arrives at the American Music Awards

Demi Lovato arrives at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 19, 2017. Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Jordan Strauss

By The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — Fire officials have released redacted audio of a 911 call that led to Demi Lovato’s hospitalization earlier this week.

The four-and-a-half-minute call does not include details of what led to paramedics to transport Lovato to a Los Angeles hospital on Tuesday. Multiple outlets, including TMZ and People, have reported it was because of an overdose.

At one point, the caller requests that paramedics do not use their sirens while responding to the house. The dispatcher tells the woman he doesn’t have any control over that, and that “this is definitely a medical emergency for her.”

He says paramedics have to get to the home as fast as possible.

Lovato’s publicist did not immediately return a message Thursday about the call or an update on Lovato’s condition.

