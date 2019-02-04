TODAY'S PAPER
Demi Lovato deletes Twitter account over 21 Savage backlash

Demi Lovato arrives at the Billboard Music Awards

Demi Lovato arrives at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 20, 2018. Photo Credit: Invision/Jordan Strauss

By The Associated Press
Singer Demi Lovato has deleted her Twitter account after criticism that she was laughing at memes about rapper 21 Savage.

The Grammy-nominated rapper, 26, was taken into federal immigration custody in the Atlanta area early Sunday. An official says 21 Savage is a British citizen who overstayed his visa and also has a felony conviction.

Lovato, also 26, had tweeted: "So far 21 savage memes have been my favorite part of the Super Bowl." She later clarified that she wasn't laughing "at anyone getting deported."

The rapper Wale tweeted that he didn't get the joke and Migos rapper Offset wrote it wasn't funny.

Some users thought it was wrong for others to criticize Lovato, who was hospitalized in July following a drug overdose.

