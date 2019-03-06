Have singer-actress Demi Lovato and fashion designer Henry Levy broken up?

People magazine, citing an anonymous source, said late Tuesday that Lovato, 26, and the Atlanta-born Levy, 27 — who uses the professional name Henri Alexander Levy with his company Enfants Riches Déprimés — are no longer together and that, despite reports, he was never her formal sober companion.

Lovato's representative did not respond to a Newsday request for comment.

Lovato and Levy first were linked in November, when TMZ.com posted a cellphone image of the two at a restaurant table holding hands. The website also ran photos by the agency Backgrid showing the couple inside a vehicle leaving what the site said was the Beverly Hills restaurant Matsuhisa. Lovato made no mention of Levy three days afterward in her first social-media post since August, following her emergency hospitalization for an overdose and subsequent inpatient treatment.

The two appeared to confirm their relationship in late December, when a Lovato fan site posted what it said was a video from Levy's Instagram Story account. The seconds-long clip shows Levy and Lovato sitting happily together and kissing on the lips. Levy followed this with a Jan. 14 Instagram post of three heart emoji accompanying photo of himself and Lovato in Paris, dressed formally and posing together.

Lovato has not commented on Instagram or Facebook, and her Twitter account has been disabled. Levy has not commented on his verified Instagram account, and his unverified but apparent Twitter account is private. His unverified but apparent Facebook account on Wednesday continued to list him as "in a relationship."