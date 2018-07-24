Singer-actress Demi Lovato has been taken to a Los Angeles hospital with what law-enforcement sources believe is a heroin overdose, TMZ.com reports.

The website said Tuesday that Lovato, 25, was transported from a home in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood shortly before noon Pacific Time. She was being treated and her condition was unknown, law-enforcement sources told TMZ..

Last month, Lovato — who has been upfront about past treatments for an eating disorder, cocaine addiction and bipolar disorder — appeared to confess in a new song that she had relapsed after six years of sobriety. "My truth . . .," she posted on social media along with an excerpt of the lyric music video for the single, "Sober."

"Momma I'm so sorry I'm not sober anymore," Lovato sings. "And Daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor / To the ones who never left / We've been down this road before…."

Lovato had tweeted in mid-March, "Just officially turned 6 years sober. So grateful for another year of joy, health and happiness. It IS possible." Within a month, two versions of a photo of Lovato posing with singer-actress Hayley Kiyoko, actor Matthew Scott Montgomery and rapper Sirah surfaced on Instagram — one showing Lovato holding a clear cup of yellow liquid, another with the cup blacked out. Some fans at the time questioned Lovato's sobriety.

In a screengrab captured by Buzzfeed.com April 11, Lovato purportedly commented on a page with the unretouched version, writing, "I don't have to defend anything but it was red bull."