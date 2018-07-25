With her mother by her side, Demi Lovato remained Wednesday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles following her hospitalization the day before for an apparent overdose. Her condition had been reported as "stable" as of Tuesday afternoon.

Us Weekly, citing an anonymous source, said the hospital had placed two security guards outside the singer's room and was keeping the two adjacent rooms vacant. Quoting the source describing the hospital floor as "basically on lockdown," the magazine said Lovato's mother, Dianna De La Garza, is with her daughter and must approve all visitors.

Lovato, 25, was transported from her home in Los Angeles' Hollywood Hills neighborhood shortly before noon Pacific Time on Tuesday with what TMZ, the first to report the incident, initially called a heroin overdose, attributing that to law-enforcement sources.

In an update, the website later said the drug that caused the overdose was uncertain, but that Narcan, the most well-known brand of naloxone nasal spray, had been administered. Narcan is used "for the treatment of an opioid emergency such as an overdose or a possible opioid overdose with signs of breathing problems and severe sleepiness or not being able to respond," according to manufacturer Adept Pharma. Opioids include heroin, fentanyl and such prescription brands as OxyContin and Percocet.

Law-enforcement sources told TheBlast.com that Lovato was not cooperating with police and would not inform responders of what drugs she might have taken.

Lovato's concert schedule remained in flux Wednesday. The sponsor of a Toronto benefit concert scheduled for Sunday with Lovato and guest Jason Mraz did not respond to a Newsday request for comment regarding that show's status. Of the two ticket agencies involved, LiveNation no longer listed the show Wednesday afternoon while tickets remained on sale at Ticketmaster. The star's Thursday show at Atlantic City Beachfest was also canceled.

Additionally, two September concerts in Mexico and a Nov. 14 show in Chile, which appear on Lovato's official tour page, are no longer on her Facebook page's official "Events" listing. Both sources continue to list five shows from Nov. 17-27 in Argentina and Brazil.