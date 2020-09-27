Actor Max Ehrich said Sunday that pop star and actress Demi Lovato never told him she had ended their two-month engagement, and that he had learned of it in the press.

"I was on the set of my new movie, SOUTHERN GOSPEL, with crew and cast members right next to me who literally watched me open my phone where I then opened a tabloid," New Jersey native Ehrich, who is in his late 20s, wrote on Instagram Stories, where posts cycle out after 24 hours. "This is the God's honest truth of how I found out about the ending of the engagement," he said, noting there were "people from my film who saw the whole thing go down and helped me get back into character to continue my job. I had cast and crew with families relying on me to do my job."

Currently in Atlanta, where his film is shooting, Ehrich added, "That being said, please end this narrative and focus on other more important issues in the world. I love and forgive everyone involved. Let us be. Let us heal. God bless."

Lovato, 28, has not responded publicly.

She and former "The Young and the Restless" star Ehrich, whose credits include recurring roles on CBS' "Under the Dome" and Lifetime's "American Princess," became engaged in July. Lovato had announced in a since-deleted Instagram post on July 23 that "today I'm officially going to be someone else's partner. @maxehrich - I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can't describe to anyone who hasn't experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too."

She went on to say, "I've never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I'm honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I'm ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here's to our future!!!!"

As recently as Sept. 7, she had celebrated the six-month anniversary of their relationship, writing on Instagram Stories, "Happy 6 months to my darling…. I love you BEYOND. Thank you for making my life so much better…."

Following anonymously sourced reports last week that the couple had broken up, Lovato posted an unrelated Instagram Stories video in which she was not wearing her engagement ring, according to outlets that had captured a screen image.