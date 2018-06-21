Singer-actress Demi Lovato, who has been upfront about treatments for an eating disorder, cocaine addiction and bipolar disorder, appears to confess in a new song that she has relapsed after six years of sobriety.

"My truth . . .," Lovato, 25, posted on social media Thursday, along with the first 47 seconds of the lyric music video for the new single, "Sober."

In its YouTube video, following an opening of discordant music and static set to jagged scenes of her life and career, including childhood photos and shots of an old Sony Trinitron TV set, an ambulance and a bottle of alcohol, the song is a melodic but dirge-like lament as Lovato sings in a mournful, plaintive tone that she has no excuses, that she's experienced the shakes and cold sweats of alcohol abuse, and that she regrets disappointing her fans.

"Momma I'm so sorry I'm not sober anymore," Lovato sings. "And Daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor / To the ones who never left / We've been down this road before…."

in mid-March, Lovato tweeted that she had "Just officially turned 6 years sober. So grateful for another year of joy, health and happiness. It IS possible." Within a month, an Instagram photo of Lovato posing with singer-actress Hayley Kiyoko, actor Matthew Scott Montgomery and rapper Sirah surfaced on Instagram — one version showing Lovato holding a clear cup of yellow liquid, and another version with the cup blackened out. Some fans at the time questioned Lovato's sobriety.

The links to Kiyoko, Montgomery and Sirah’s Instagram accounts now all lead to empty pages without even an error message. But in a screengrab captured by Buzzfeed.com on April 11, Lovato purportedly commented on whichever page posted the unretouched version, writing, "I don't have to defend anything but it was [the energy drink] red bull."