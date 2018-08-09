TODAY'S PAPER
88° Good Evening
88° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Demi Lovato cancels tour dates to focus on recovery

The singer was scheduled to perform in Mexico in September and South America in November.

Demi Lovato wrote a post Sunday on

 Demi Lovato wrote a post Sunday on Instagram saying she remains committed to overcoming addiction. Above, Lovato at the 2017 Jingle Ball in Inglewood, Calif. Photo Credit: AP / Invision / Richard Shotwell

By The Associated Press
Print

Demi Lovato has canceled the rest of her fall tour to focus on her recovery.

The singer was scheduled to perform in Mexico in September and South America in November, but announced Thursday that she would not perform the shows.

Over the weekend Lovato checked out of the hospital she was rushed to on July 24 for a reported overdose. The 25-year-old wrote a lengthy post Sunday on Instagram saying she remains committed to overcoming addiction.

Lovato has spoken about her struggles with an eating disorder, self-mutilation, drugs and alcohol. She celebrated six years of sobriety in March but recently relapsed, revealing the news in the song "Sober," released in June. The track hit a new peak this week on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, reaching No. 47.

More Entertainment

American actor, writer, producer and director David Landsberg. David Landsberg, actor, screenwriter, producer, dies at 73
Charlotte Rae, who played a wise and caring Recent notable deaths
Amy Fisher at Nassau County Court in 1992. 'Snapped' to air 'Long Island Lolita' episode
"Freaky Friday" stars Heidi Blickenstaff, left, and Cozi Newest 'Freaky Friday' remake is fun, lively
"Bachelorette" Becca Kufrin embraces Garrett Yrigoyen in an Garrett talks social-media 'mistakes' after 'Bachelorette' proposal
Issa Rae's Issa Dee remains utterly, irrepressibly authentic 'Insecure': Season 3 is better, deeper