Actress Demi Moore has been the victim of credit-card theft, with the perpetrator charging more than $169,000 to her account.

"Entertainment Tonight" said Wednesday that according to a court document, David Matthew Read was arrested April 5 outside a rented storage unit in Hollywood. After being read his Miranda rights, "Read admitted to obtaining D.M.'s credit card without authorization and fraudulently using it to make purchases at stores," the document said. The card was used between March 8 and March 27. Moore's personal assistant had contacted the credit-card company after noticing fraudulent transactions and was told the card was reported missing and a replacement had been requested.

"D.M.'s personal assistant stated that neither she nor D.M. made this report or request,” said the document.

Moore, 55, most recently appeared in a recurring role on the Fox series "Empire."