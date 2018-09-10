Denise Richards, ex-wife of Charlie Sheen, marries again

Actress and new "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reality-show cast-member Denise Richards was married for a second time on Saturday.

"So this happened 9-8-18 @aaronwilliamcameron," Richards, 47, posted on Instagram Sunday afternoon from Malibu, California, with a photo of a heart drawn in oceanside sand that enclosed two silver wedding bands. Richards, the former wife of actor Charlie Sheen, married Aaron Phypers, who also goes by Aaron William Cameron and is the ex-husband of actress Nicollette Sheridan.

"Hi, I'm Denise Richards and yep, the rumors are true," Richards had said Saturday in a 14-second video posted by Bravo, which airs the "Real Housewives" franchise. "This is my husband Aaron, and we just got married." Phypers echoes cheerfully, "We're married!" and the two kiss.

She also said in a statement to Bravo, "I am so happy to officially be married to the love of my life. I can't wait for everyone to go on this incredible journey with me this season on 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.' It has been a wild ride so far!"

The two began dating in December 2017, months after Phypers' divorce from Sheridan. He and "Desperate Housewives" star Sheridan had married in December 2015 but separated after six months. The couple had no children.

Richards -- who was Bond girl "Dr. Christmas Jones" in the 1999 James Bond adventure "The World Is Not Enough" and has a string of TV and film credits stretching to 1990 -- married Sheen on June 15, 2002, shortly before he began his long-running sitcom "Two and a Half Men." The couple had daughters Sam and Lola, now 14 and 13, but separated in early 2005. Their divorce was finalized on Nov. 30 the following year. Richards in 2011 adopted a third child, infant daughter Eloise.

Sheen, who did not attend Richards’ wedding, said through a representative to "Entertainment Tonight" that he "wishes them both nothing but happiness!"