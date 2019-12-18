TODAY'S PAPER
Denise Richards 'getting stronger' after surgery, says husband

"Reah Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Denise Richards had surgery to repair four hernias. Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Actress and reality-TV star Denise Richards is recuperating after undergoing emergency surgery to repair four hernias.

Richards' husband, Aaron Phypers, posted on Instagram that she is “getting stronger!” every day. The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star then reposted Phypers' message along with photos of herself before and after surgery.

She also wrote about her first symptoms and ultimate diagnosis that she was suffering from two femoral and two inguinal hernias.

Richards, 48, and Phypers, 47, have been married since September 2018. Her previous husband from 2002 to 2006 was actor Charlie Sheen.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

