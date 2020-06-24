TODAY'S PAPER
Surprise! Dennis Quaid, Laura Savoie are married

Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie were married in

Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie were married in a private ceremony in California on June 2. Credit: Getty Images for YouTube / Terry Wyatt

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Dennis Quaid and his fiancee, Laura Savoie, surprised family and friends with the news that they are now husband and wife.

People magazine reported that the couple, who began dating last year and got engaged in October, eloped to Santa Barbara, California, and were married June 2 at a seaside resort with only their pastor in attendance. The two had planned to be wed in Hawaii in April, but were forced to cancel the ceremony when the coronavirus pandemic struck. 

This is the fourth marriage for the 66-year-old actor, whose previous wives include actresses P.J. Soles and Meg Ryan, and real estate agent Kimberly Buffington. He has a son, Jack, 28, with Ryan, and 12-year-old twins Thomas Boone and Zoe Grace with Buffington.

Savoie, 27, has never been married and is a graduate student at the University of Texas at Austin’s McCombs School of Business. She hopes to graduate next year with a PhD in accounting.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

