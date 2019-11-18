TODAY'S PAPER
Derek Hough has emergency appendix surgery

Dancer Derek Hough is doing well following his

Dancer Derek Hough is doing well following his emergency appendectomy. Credit: Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Dancer and two-time Emmy Award-winning choreographer Derek Hough underwent an emergency appendectomy over the weekend.

"Woke up at 3am with a severe and a sharp pain in my abdomen," the six-time "Dancing With the Stars" winner, 34, wrote on Instagram Saturday, alongside a video of himself standing in a hospital gown and making some small movements.

"Knew something wasn't right," continued the "World of Dance" judge in the post. "Turned out it was appendicitis and had surgery to remove my appendix straight away. This is me immediately after, still a little(a lot) medicated, giving [girlfriend] @hayley.erbert a (sexy) little dance. Me: Is this doing it for you babe? Hayley: So hot," he wrote jokingly, adding, "Thank you for lying to me babe ;)."

