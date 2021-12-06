Derek Jeter, Hannah Davis welcome third child

Former Yankees captain and newly inducted Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter and his wife, model Hannah Davis Jeter, welcomed their third child on Thursday.

"Congratulations Derek and @hannahbjeter on the birth of your baby girl, River Rose Jeter, born Thursday, Dec. 2," read a tweet and a Facebook post Saturday at the accounts of the sports-news website The Players' Tribune, for which Derek Jeter, 47, is a founding publisher.

He and 2015 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model Hannah Jeter, 31, who married in July 2016, already are the parents of daughters Bella Raine, 4, and Story Grey, who turns 3 next month. Hannah Jeter has not commented publicly on the newborn.