Derek Jeter, Hannah Davis welcome third child

Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah pose

 Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah pose in front of his plaque during a pregame ceremony honoring Jeter and retiring his number 2 at Yankee Stadium on May 14, 2017. Credit: Getty Images/Rich Schultz

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Former Yankees captain and newly inducted Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter and his wife, model Hannah Davis Jeter, welcomed their third child on Thursday.

"Congratulations Derek and @hannahbjeter on the birth of your baby girl, River Rose Jeter, born Thursday, Dec. 2," read a tweet and a Facebook post Saturday at the accounts of the sports-news website The Players' Tribune, for which Derek Jeter, 47, is a founding publisher.

He and 2015 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model Hannah Jeter, 31, who married in July 2016, already are the parents of daughters Bella Raine, 4, and Story Grey, who turns 3 next month. Hannah Jeter has not commented publicly on the newborn.

