Derek Jeter's cameos in movies, TV showed the comedic side of the Yankees shortstop.

Derek Jeter, Seth Meyers during "Weekend Update" on December 1, 2001. Credit: NBCUniversal via Getty Images/Dana Edelson

By Andy Edelstein andy.edelstein@newsday.com
The low profile Derek Jeter tended to keep off the field bent for the occasional on-screen guest appearance in TV shows and movies, including:

Seinfeld (Nov. 21, 1996)

In "The abstinence" episode, Jeter and Bernie Williams received unwanted hitting advice from George Costanza, the team's assistant to the traveling secretary. "Are you the guy who put us in that Ramada in Milwaukee?" Williams asked George. "Do you want to talk about hotels, or do you want to win some ball games?" George replies. "We won the World Series," Jeter reminds him. "In six games," George replies.

Saturday Night Live (Dec. 1, 2001)

Jeter starred as the third Iglesias brother in a commercial and argued with Red Sox fan and future late night host Seth Meyers in a "Derek Jeter sucks" point/counterpoint as part of Weekend Update. Jeter donned a long wig and dress to portray teammate Alfonso Soriano's wife, "Mrs. Candice Soriano". Jeter was later joined by David Cone and David Wells, both in drag, playing a pair of baseball groupies. He also sang with Will Ferrell and Jimmy Fallon as the owner of a Mexican restaurant called "Derek Jeter’s Taco Hole."

Anger Management (2003 movie)

A cameo (with Roger Clemens) in a scene in which Adam Sandler's character runs on to the Yankee Stadium field.

The Other Guys (2010 movie)

An NYPD cop (Mark Wahlberg) shoots a "shadowy figure" in the Yankee Stadium dugout tunnel before Game 7 of the World Series, who turns out to be Jeter. Years later, Wahlberg and Jeter meet at Nathan's in Coney Island. A shaggy-haired, disheveled Jeter is now a bum ranting about an evil global banking cabal.

Andy Edelstein, Newsday's entertainment editor, supervises coverage of TV, celebrities, movies and pop music. He has written three books on popular culture, including "The Brady Bunch Book."

