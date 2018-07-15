TODAY'S PAPER
Designer honored in the Hamptons

Ramy Brook Sharp, Dr. Samuel Waxman and Chris

Photo Credit: John Roca

By Elisa DiStefano
Jennifer Garner got her hands dirty, along with friends Molly Sims, Rachel Zoe and Jessica Capshaw and their kids, planting and picking berries at Amber Waves Farm in Amagansett at the launch of Garner's “Once Upon A Farm”  cold-pressed organic baby food. She also visited with Ina Garten while in town!

Designer Ramy Brook Sharp was honored at the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation’s annual fundraiser. CBS 2’s Chris Wragge hosted the event in the Bridgehampton backyard of Maria and Kenneth Fishel. Architect Joe Farrell and chef Matt Lambert were also honored.

