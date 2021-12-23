TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
EntertainmentCelebrities

Actor who played 'Home Alone' brother arrested in Oklahoma

Devin Ratray denied assault accusations through his lawyer.

Devin Ratray denied assault accusations through his lawyer. Credit: Invision / AP / Brent N. Clarke

By The Associated Press
Print

"Home Alone" actor Devin Ratray surrendered to authorities in Oklahoma on Wednesday after he was accused of assaulting his girlfriend, police said.

Ratray, who played older brother Buzz McAllister in the 1990 Christmas movie, was released from jail shortly after his booking on two domestic assault and battery complaints, police said.

Ratray, 44, was in Oklahoma City earlier this month for an event called "Buzzed with Buzz," which was promoted as a screening of the film along with a question-and-answer session with Ratray.

An affidavit says Ratray choked his girlfriend and said "This is how you die," but Ratray denies those allegations, Oklahoma City TV station KFOR reported.

"Mr. Ratray denies he ever laid a hand on her or did anything in regards to anything like that," his attorney Scott Adams said.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Jamie Lee Rodriguez of Merrick appears in a
LI barber makes the cut in LeBron James' new Ruffles commercial
Jamie Lee Rodriguez of Merrick appears in a
LI barber appears in new LeBron James commercial
Comedians Ken Jeong and Joel McHale will no
Fox cancels NYC New Year's Eve show due to COVID-19 concerns
Tayshia Adams, who had been visiting New York
Tayshia Adams misses 'Bachelorette' finale because of COVID
Edie Falco says in a new interview that
Watching 'The Sopranos' was 'killing' Edie Falco
Rachel Brosnahan in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."
Here's when 22 of your favorite shows are returning
Didn’t find what you were looking for?