Diana Ross: TSA agent made me feel 'violated' with her touching

The music icon complained on social media about a screener at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. "Makes me want to cry," said the Grammy winner.

Diana Ross performs during Motown 60: A Grammy

Diana Ross performs during Motown 60: A Grammy Celebration at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2019. Photo Credit: Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell

Legendary singer Diana Ross says she was mistreated by Transportation Security Administration agents at a New Orleans airport early Sunday.

"OK so on one hand I'm treated like royalty in New Orleans and at the airport I was treated" terribly," the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award winner, 75, tweeted using an expletive just before 7 a.m., after having performed Saturday at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. "Let me be clear , Not the peiple or Delta," she added minutes later, evidently meaning to write "people of Delta" Air Lines, "BUT  TSA , was over the top !! Makes me want to cry !!!"

The Motown icon then detailed, "Its not what was done but how , I am feeling violated - I still feel her hands between my legs , front and back ( saying to me it her job ,) WOW!!really mixed emotions I always like to see the good things but not feeling good right now."

A TSA spokesman said in a statement to Newsday that the agency "is committed to ensuring all travelers are treated with respect and courtesy. TSA is aware of concerns presented by Diana Ross about her screening experience at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport this morning.

"Initial review of CCTV indicates that the officers involved with Ms. Ross's screening correctly followed all protocols, however, TSA will continue to investigate the matter further. We encourage Ms. Ross to reach out to TSA so we can further explain our procedures, designed to protect travelers from a persistent threat."

A Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee with her group The Supremes, Ross was held for more than four hours at a London police station in September 1999 and released without charges after an incident with security personnel at Heathrow Airport.

"I travel a lot. The security checks usually use metal detectors," Ross told The Associated Press at the time. "This woman went all around my body and up and down my legs. I felt very uncomfortable. I wanted to complain, but no one listened to me." After protesting to security staff, Ross "went back and approached the girl again and said, 'How would you feel in this situation?' and actually touched the girl," the singer's publicist, Phil Symes, said at the time. The guard then accused Ross of assault. "I reacted because I was upset," Ross said.

About 11 a.m. Sunday, the singer tweeted "Im feeling better , it took a minute."

