Former News 12 anchor Diane McInerney engaged to ex-Eagles guitarist Don Felder

Don Felder and Diane McInerney are pictured

 Don Felder and Diane McInerney are pictured at the beach at Malibu, California, on their engagement day on Jan. 19, 2020.  Credit: Don Felder

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Former News12 Long Island anchor Diane McInerney is engaged to singer-songwriter Don Felder, a Rock & Roll  Hall of Famer with his former band the Eagles.

Felder, 72, and McInerney, 48,, became  engaged on Jan. 19, a spokeswoman for the syndicated news program "Inside Edition," where McInerney is weekend anchor, said Tuesday in a statement to Newsday. She added the proposal took place at sunset on a beach in Malibu, California, near where Felder had helped compose the music for the Eagles' classic song "Hotel California."

Felder proposed with a custom-made, 5-carat diamond ring, the statement said. Afterward the couple, who have been in a relationship for two years,  celebrated their engagement at the Chablé Maroma resort in Cancún, Mexico.

This is a second marriage for both. Felder was married to Susan Pickersgill from 1971 until separating in 1999 and subsequently divorcing. They have four children together: sons Jesse, 45, and Cody, 41, and daughters Rebecca, 44, and Leah, 37. Leah married Brandon Jenner, son of former reality-TV star and Olympian Caitlyn Jenner and Kardashian-clan matriarch Kris Jenner, in June 2012, divorcing in July 2019.

Felder also has a child with a former fiancée, real-estate agent Kathrin Nicholson, to whom he had become engaged in 2007.

McInerney, who grew up in Richmond Hill, Queens, was married to Long Island attorney Edward Palermo, with whom she has daughters Olivia, 12, and Ava, in her mid-teens. In 2000, McInerney received two local Emmy nominations for Outstanding Crime Series while at News12. After her departure from there, she joined WNYW-TV in New York, followed by "Inside Edition" in 2003.

Felder, who was inducted into the rock hall with his fellow bandmembers in 1998, shares in four Grammy Awards for the Eagles. Currently on tour (which included a September stop at the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts), he  released his third solo album "American Rock 'n’ Roll,” last year.

