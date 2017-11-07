This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 49° Good Afternoon
Overcast 49° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Sean 'Diddy' Combs backtracks on name change: 'I was only playing'

On Saturday, the rapper announced he would be changing his name to Brother Love.

Sean

Sean "Diddy" Combs, who announced he wanted to be known as Brother Love, now says he was only joking about the name change. Photo Credit: AP

By Erica Brosnan  erica.brosnan@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Sean “Diddy” Combs, who changed his name to Brother Love on Saturday, now says he was only joking.

“Well, ladies and gentlemen, today I’ve come to the conclusion that you cannot play around with the internet,” Diddy, 48, explained in an Instagram video on Monday.

The rapper and entrepreneur who told fans he would not answer to any of his former monikers clarified that he “was only joking” and wanted to make sure there was no confusion moving forward.

“I didn’t change my name. It’s just part of one of my alter egos. One of my alter egos is Love,” Diddy said.

The "I Need A Girl" rapper, born Sean John Combs, who has been called by a variety of monikers over the years, including Diddy, P. Diddy, Puff, Puff Daddy and more, said he is open to being referred to as Love but noted that he was “only playing” about the official name change.  

The clarification comes one day after former World Wrestling Entertainment personality Bruce Prichard (and his fans) pointed out he had been using the name Brother Love for years.

Headshot
By Erica Brosnan  erica.brosnan@newsday.com

Erica Brosnan covers entertainment, lifestyle and other Long Island news for Newsday.com. She can often be found over-analyzing astrology and binge-watching TV shows.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Leadership of the Television Academy, which bestows the Television Academy expels Weinstein for life
'Shameless' actor arrested on suspicion of DUI
Max Vento stars as Joe Hughes in SundanceTV's ‘A Word’ season 2: Gentle, intelligent drama
Jason Ritter portrays Capt. Troy Denomy in 'The Long Road Home': Excellent, unflinching
James Pascucci, 50, of Glen Cove holds a Crew of series filming on LI gives man birthday surprise
Larry David on 'SNL.' Review: Host Larry David bombs on ‘SNL’