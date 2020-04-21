Dina Lohan and comedian-podcaster Chanel Omari are teaming to produce a podcast series, "Listen to Me, The OG Mama D."

"It's going to be about domestic violence. It's going to be raising children in [show] business. It's going to be about COVID-19 and how it's affecting us now," Lohan, 57, of Merrick, told Newsday. "I will talk about drug abuse and the opioid crisis. I will talk about celebrities that have been wronged, that have had misinformation talked about them."

Former "Princesses: Long Island" reality star Omari, 35, of Great Neck, who has known Lohan since working as assistant to Lohan's actress daughter Lindsay years ago, says some episodes already are recorded.

"When Dina and I talked about this," says Omari, on whose "Chanel in the City" podcast Dina Lohan had appeared, "we thought this would be a perfect avenue for everybody to just get free advice, because people call me left and right asking me, 'What would Dina do?' And I thought, 'This is perfect.' I'm like the yin to her yang." Dina Lohan is lead host and Omari the co-host; the two each are an executive producer.

Contracts, says Lohan, are signed, and she expects to be up on iTunes and Spotify. In later episodes, "I'll have people on, I'll have guests calling."

One topic she broaches is that of her roughly six-year online romance with Jesse Nadler, formerly of Westhampton Beach, whom so far she has not met in person. "We are stronger than ever," Lohan avers, noting that dating websites and virtual dating during the coronavirus pandemic are "at an astronomical high and people are meeting online and cultivating relationships. And we are the OG of that," she says of herself and Nadler, 55, using the urban shorthand for "original gangster," roughly equivalent to "old guard."

Her four children — which include businessperson Michael Lohan Jr., singer Ali Lohan and model Dakota Lohan — are supportive of the podcast, Dina Lohan says.

"They said, 'Mommy, it's your turn. It's about time you're speaking your voice.' Because in the press, [some critics] ridiculed me for not speaking up on Lindsay's issues" in the past, before Lindsay Lohan stabilized her life. "But I did, behind closed doors. I put her in her first rehab. And she's wonderful now. She's an entrepreneur, she's coming out with films when, God willing, we can all get back to society, and she's doing 'The Masked Singer' again in Australia."

Omari calls her new podcast partner and longtime friend "someone I look up to. She's someone I go to for advice … and now we're back full-circle together, which is a pretty amazing."