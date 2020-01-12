TODAY'S PAPER
67° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
67° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Officials: Dina Lohan facing DWI charge after Nassau crash

Dina Lohan, who officials said faces DWI and

Dina Lohan, who officials said faces DWI and other charges in connection with a Saturday night crash in Nassau County, leaves court Sunday after pleading not guilty.   Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

Dina Lohan, the mother of actress Lindsay Lohan faces drunk driving and other charges after she crashed her car Saturday night in Nassau, officials said.

A spokesman for the Nassau courts said Dina Lohan was arrested in the county but did not say where or what time.

She pleaded not guilty Sunday morning at her arraignment in First District Court in Hempstead and released, the spokesman said. She is due back in court Jan. 15.

Dina Lohan was previously charged with DWI in September 2013 after driving a white BMW 77 mph in a 55-mph zone on the Northern State Parkway with a blood-alcohol content of .20 percent.

"I'll never be back here again," she told Newsday after pleading guilty in April 2014. "You can quote me on that one."

At Lohan's June 2014 sentencing, she told Judge Engle "there won't be a next time" when he suspended her driver's license and ordered her to pay a $2,600 fine.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Luke Islam is a contestant on the "America's LI tween returns to 'AGT: Champions' edition
President-elect Donald Trump listens as President Barack 'Frontline' special looks at 'America's Great Divide'
Jillian Michaels, left, in September and Lizzo on Jillian Michaels tries to clarify critical remarks about Lizzo
Erinn Hayes and Rob Huebel in Netflix's "Medical 'Medical Police': Wan reboot of 'Childrens Hospital'
Ben Platt appears in a scene from "The Netflix leads GLAAD Media Awards with 15 noms, HBO scores 8
The cast of the ABC sitcom "Modern Family" ABC sets 'Modern Family' series finale for April 8
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search