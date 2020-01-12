Dina Lohan, the mother of actress Lindsay Lohan faces drunk driving and other charges after she crashed her car Saturday night in Nassau, officials said.

A spokesman for the Nassau courts said Dina Lohan was arrested in the county but did not say where or what time.

She pleaded not guilty Sunday morning at her arraignment in First District Court in Hempstead and released, the spokesman said. She is due back in court Jan. 15.

Dina Lohan was previously charged with DWI in September 2013 after driving a white BMW 77 mph in a 55-mph zone on the Northern State Parkway with a blood-alcohol content of .20 percent.

"I'll never be back here again," she told Newsday after pleading guilty in April 2014. "You can quote me on that one."

At Lohan's June 2014 sentencing, she told Judge Engle "there won't be a next time" when he suspended her driver's license and ordered her to pay a $2,600 fine.