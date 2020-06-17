Following years of online romance, Merrick's Dina Lohan, mother of actress-entrepreneur Lindsay Lohan, has announced that she and Jesse Nadler have become engaged.

"It's Official," Dina Lohan wrote Wednesday on Facebook, posting two close-up photos of herself displaying an engagement ring on her hand.

"I've known since Day One that we had something special, and it grew over seven years and we've gotten nothing but stronger," Lohan, 57, told Newsday of her longtime relationship with Nadler, 55, who was raised on Long Island but lives in Tiburon, California, and has never met her in person.

"We've gone through our trials and tribulations," including a brief breakup in April 2019, "but we've always known," she said. "We've always been very serious about one another."

The ring arrived Tuesday by overnight mail. "I was forewarned!” she said, laughing. In a previous FaceTime conversation, Nadler had been "asking me, 'What's your ring size?' and I'm, like, 'Jess, what are you doing?' " But even having known to expect the package, "It's different when you receive something. I was over the moon!"

As for a wedding, "We're already planning." The COVID-19 pandemic has complicated travel, she noted, and Nadler been taking care of his ailing mother, whom Lohan calls "like a second mom to me." Lohan lives near her own mother, who is 96. "My mom has actually spoken to Jesse's mom," she said.

Lohan's children — who besides Lindsay, 33, are entrepreneur Michael Jr., 32, singer Aliana, 26, and model Dakota, who turned 24 on Tuesday — are happy for her, she said. Dina Lohan had ben married to Michael Lohan from November 1985 until filing for divorce in January 2005 and finalizing it about 2½ years later.

Nadler was born in Manhattan but raised in Connecticut in his early years, summering with his parents in Westhampton Beach. The family moved there around 1980, buying a house "on the bay side of Dune Road," Nadler said. He went on to graduate from Westhampton Beach High School, then briefly attended Suffolk County Community College before leaving Long Island in the late 1990s.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

On Wednesday, he posted a Facebook video of Dina Lohan telling him "Hey, sweetheart. I just wanted to tell you I love you so much and I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with you."