Have Dina Lohan, boyfriend Jesse Nadler broken up?

Conflicting details are being reported on the possible breakup of Merrick's Dina Lohan, mother of actress Lindsay Lohan, and her longtime online boyfriend Jesse Nadler, formerly of Westhampton Beach.

Nadler, 54, told TheBlast.com Saturday that after five years of a platonic-turned-romantic online relationship where the two had never met in person, he and Dina Lohan, 56, were breaking up. He said Lohan was to have flown to Tiburon, California, where he now lives, to spend time together before his planned marriage proposal in picturesque Carmel, California. But, he went on, they had argued over a Facebook photo he had posted. He said she later called to apologize but that he chose to end the relationship.

Conversely, both People magazine and TMZ.com quote what appears to be the same anonymous source "close to" Lohan, stating in identical language that no face-to-face meeting had been scheduled. "Dina was already suspicious that he was media hungry and she is in talks about doing several new shows," including a dating show, the source stated, adding that, "This guy wants his 15 minutes of fame" and had "just proved her suspicions correct."

Lohan did not respond to a Newsday request for comment. Nadler said in an email Sunday night, "We had a lovers' spat on the weekend. Things are good now."

He added in a subsequent email: "Lucy and Desi ... Sonny & Cher ... You Know How it Is."

Neither has commented on social media.

The relationship came to light in February, after Lohan had finished fourth in the season 2 finale of "Celebrity Big Brother." Despite suspicions in the "Big Brother" house and elsewhere that Lohan was being "catfished" — having an online-only relationship with someone who is not who he or she says — Nadler quickly was proved real.

Nadler, whose full name is Jesse Douglas DiGregorio Nadler, was born in Manhattan but raised on the Long Island Sound in Connecticut in his early years, summering with his parents in Westhampton Beach. The family moved there around 1980, buying a house "on the bay side of Dune Road," Nadler says. He went on to graduate from Westhampton Beach High School. He briefly attended Suffolk County Community College before leaving Long Island in the late 1990s.

The real-estate investor, whose holdings include commercial property in the tristate area, told Newsday in February he was planning to find a condominium apartment "on Dune Road between the two bridges. I want to be in the town where I lived and where my high school buddies are."