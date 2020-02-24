Dina Lohan, mother of actress Lindsay Lohan, has lent a helping hand to Kate Major, the estranged wife of Dina Lohan's ex-husband, Michael Lohan.

"I got a frantic call from Kate Major that she and Michael were fighting," Lohan, 57, of Merrick, said Monday, referring to a Feb. 10 incident in Southampton Village in which Michael Lohan, 59, was arrested on domestic-violence charges that he strongly disputes.

"They have two kids, so I said OK," Dina Lohan continued. Michael Lohan and Major, 37, have sons Landon, 7, and Logan, 5. "She said, 'Can I come there? Can I come there?' I said, 'Yeah, you could come here."

Major arrived at Dina Lohan's home the following day. Dina Lohan said Major had been living with Michael Lohan, from whom she has been formally separated since 2015, in a condominium apartment belonging to Michael Lohan's mother. Michael Lohan told Newsday Monday that Major "was living elsewhere and visiting the kids," of whom he has custody, and that the apartment is "my family condo. We all own it."

Dina Lohan said Major "was here four days, maybe, or five days," adding, "I'd had a gut feeling something bad was going to happen. I didn't want my ex to get hurt or her or the children. So to alleviate tension, I said come here."

Major has a history of alcohol and domestic-violence related arrests, including a disorderly conduct plea in April 2019 in her hometown of Allentown, Pennsylvania, in exchange for withdrawal of charges including drunken driving and public drunkenness. She was scheduled to attend a Southampton Town hearing Monday to face a Feb. 9 DWI charge, but did not attend because, both Dina and Michael Lohan said, she had checked herself into a Long Island facility for, by their count, her 12th stint in rehab.

"She wasn't well," Dina Lohan said of Major during the woman's time at her house. "She wasn't in a good place. So I suggested she needs to get help."

Michael Lohan is scheduled to appear Tuesday in Southampton Village to face charges of second-degree harassment and criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation. "My attorneys have notified the DA's office that we have undeniable proof that Kate fabricated the charges against me and lied," Michael Lohan told Newsday.

Major could not be located for comment. Her most recent social-media post was an unrelated Facebook message on Feb. 19.