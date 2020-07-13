Dina Lohan: My kids will play major roles at wedding

Merrick's Dina Lohan, who became engaged last month to former Long Islander Jesse Nadler, says her children will play major roles at her wedding.

Speaking on her and Chanel Omari's podcast "Listen to Me, The OG Mama D" on Friday, Lohan said, "Lindsay and Ali will be my maids of honor," referring to actress-entrepreneur Lindsay Lohan, 34, and singer Aliana Lohan, 26. "Because they're my angels and they've always been. And my boys" — businessman Michael Lohan Jr., 32, and model Dakota Lohan, 24 — are going to walk me down the aisle together. Because they've always been there and they're such amazing men and so kind to their women," she added tearfully.

In response to a question from Omari, Dina Lohan added that "if anyone will" sing at the wedding, it would be Aliana.

None of her children has commented publicly on Lohan's wedding plans. She has not stated if there is a set date.

On June 17, following years of online romance without meeting in person, Lohan and Nadler announced their engagement. "It's Official," Lohan wrote on Facebook, posting two close-up photos of herself displaying an engagement ring on her hand.

"I've known since Day One that we had something special, and it grew over seven years and we've gotten nothing but stronger," she told Newsday at the time about of her longtime relationship with Nadler, 55, who was raised partly on Long Island but now lives in Tiburon, California. He graduated from Westhampton Beach High School and briefly attended Suffolk County Community College.

"He's taking care of his mother, who is actually very ill," Lohan said on the podcast. "And I will go there after" the COVID-19 pandemic, "but I certainly don't want to go there on an airplane and maybe bring that to them."

Lohan assured that she and Nadler would meet in person before the wedding. "Ohmigod, way before. … We're not freaks, we're not, like, weirdos, we're not like, 'Blind Date,' whatever those shows are," she said, referring to the Lifetime reality-TV series "Married at First Sight," in which strangers marry and then try to develop a relationship.

"I've been a single girl forever — decades," said Lohan, who had been married to Michael Lohan from November 1985 until filing for divorce in January 2005 and finalizing it about 2½ years later. "It's not like I planned it. It wasn't intentional. I just never met" the right person. "And when I met Jesse, he and I just get each other. I just love him as a person and a human being and a good-hearted guy."