Long Island's Dina Lohan and Chanel Omari have launched the podcast "Listen to Me, The OG Mama D," interviewing the creators of the website Comments by Celebs in the inaugural episode.

With a snippet of "Survivor" by Destiny's Child as theme music on Wednesday's 54-minute premiere, host Lohan — mother of actress Lindsay Lohan — and co-host Omari — a comedian and former "Princesses: Long Island" reality-TV star — chatted about the latter's recent boyfriend travails, about Dina Lohan's 7-year online relationship with Jesse Nadler, and about "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star Kelly Dodd having made cavalier remarks about COVID-19 pandemic deaths.

Lohan, 57, of Merrick, and Omari, 35, of Great Neck, then introduced Emma Diamond and Julie Kramer, creators of Comments by Celebs, initially an Instagram account documenting celebrities' Instagram posts, as well as celebrities' comments on posts by others. It has since grown to 1.5 million followers and a branded array of spinoff sites, a podcast and merchandise.

Diamond, a 2016 Syracuse University graduate, noted that posts and comments by Lindsay Lohan have "been responsible for some of our most highest-liked comments. Because people are like, 'Wow, she really says what everyone's thinking.' " The "Mean Girls" star, said Diamond, is "not necessarily thinking [about] putting on this perfectly curated comment … She's really just saying what comes to mind and she's being herself and that's really rare in this industry. I know sometimes maybe she gets heat for it, but we always appreciate it. She's saying what's on her mind and to me that's all we could ever ask for."

Dina Lohan had said earlier of her own podcast's philosophy, "When I have guests on, it's really going to be their story … I'm not going to really get into anything they don't want to talk about. There's always 'I don't want to talk about it,' which celebrities forget they can say those words. … My daughter Lindsay is a genius at that," she added. "Move on to the next. Or she'll just switch the topic and not even say those words."

Dina Lohan separately told Newsday that the second episode, featuring Merrick-raised summer-camp owner David Schreiber and Great Neck-native counselor Randall Klein of Bravo's "Camp Getaway," is tentatively set to drop Wednesday. Lohan and Omari plan to post a new episode every two weeks, with three recorded so far "and 10 lined up," Lohan says, adding that upcoming guests include her "Celebrity Big Brother" cast mate Kato Kaelin and Dolores Catania from "The Real Housewives of New Jersey."

She additionally said Lindsay Lohan is scheduled to be among the stars self-styling their hair on the CBS special "Haircut Night in America" Friday, and that Lindsay also will appear in a Katie Couric-hosted reunion of the stars and the director of the 1998 film "The Parent Trap."

Dina Lohan and Nadler also each confirmed they are engaged, and that former Long Island resident Nadler, now living in California, is actively seeking to buy a Westhampton home.