Man denied bail in 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' home invasion

Prosecutors say two men were waiting when Claudine "Dina" Manzo and her then-fiancé David Cantin entered their Holmdel home in May 2017. 

Dina Manzo attends a gala at Cipriani 42nd

Dina Manzo attends a gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City on Nov. 21, 2014. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Ilya S. Savenok

By The Associated Press
FREEHOLD, N.J. — A judge has denied bail to the man charged in the home invasion of a former "Real Housewives of New Jersey" cast member.

The judge on Tuesday cited 51-year-old James Mainello's extensive criminal record including convictions for armed robbery and burglaries.

Prosecutors say two men were waiting when Claudine "Dina" Manzo and her then-fiancé David Cantin entered their Holmdel home in May 2017. Cantin was beaten with a baseball bat and Manzo was repeatedly kicked. They were bound with zip ties before the intruders made off with Manzo's engagement ring and cash.

Prosecutors say DNA on a zip tie matched Mainello's DNA.

His lawyer says Mainello denies the charges.

Manzo and Cantin have since married.

