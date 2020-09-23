André "Doctor Dré" Brown, who helped popularize hip hop in the 1980s and '90s as former cohost of "Yo! MTV Raps" and radio's "The Hot 97 Morning Show with Ed, Lisa & Dre," is struggling financially due to medical expenses for his diabetes, which has cost him his eyesight and recently part of his right leg.

Friends of the Westbury native, who with wife Nykiah "Nikki" Morgan continues to live in his hometown, have organized a GoFundMe campaign to help pay his medical bills and to help the couple transition from their current house to one with disability accommodation.

"No one can expect the unexpected, and sometimes you think you have enough money put away and it's not enough. Healthcare costs are exorbitant," says his former WQHT-FM/Hot 97 morning-show co-host Lisa Glasberg a.k.a. Lisa G., now a news anchor and reporter for WOR-AM and iHeartRadio. "He's in a wheelchair," she says of the 56-year-old Doctor Dré, not to be confused with the rapper Dr. Dre. "He needs a new house now so that he can move around."

"Dré has been struggling with the effects of advanced Type II diabetes for a long time," the GoFundMe Page says. After losing his eyesight in 2013, curtailing his ability to work, he eventually had a toe amputated. "Now, sadly, Dre's condition has taken a turn for the worse. On Memorial Day of this year, he slipped and fell down a flight of stairs at his home and badly damaged his right ankle," requiring "hospitalization and surgery. On June 17, his foot was amputated. On June 24, his right leg was amputated up to the knee. He has since been fitted with a prosthetic, and is now learning how to walk with it."

He had been living in a physical-rehabilitation facility from July 1 through Wednesday. "Dre's insurance stopped paying for his stay in the rehab center on July 20," the crowdfunding page says. "When he leaves the rehab center for home, he'll require both a physical therapist and an occupational therapist, neither of whose fees will be fully covered by insurance.

"He's part of the blueprint and fabric of hip hop," says Lisa G, a Woodmere native and Hewlett High School graduate. "Before 'Yo! MTV Raps,' I don't think the urban and young audience of America got to see hip hop" regularly in the media. Doctor Dré and cohost Ed Lover "made it for everybody. They helped break groups that people didn't know about." The two moved on, with her, to "the first full-time, hip hop morning radio show in New York City," she says. "So he was a big part of opening up the world of hip hop." Now, "He needs some help."

The GoFundMe campaign has raised $22,346 toward its $500,000 goal as of Wednesday early afternoon.