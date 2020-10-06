DJ André "Doctor Dré" Brown, who helped popularize hip hop in the 1980s and '90s as co-host of "Yo! MTV Raps" and radio's "The Hot 97 Morning Show With Ed, Lisa & Dre," has returned to the airwaves.

The iconic figure, a North Hempstead native who grew up in that town's Westbury-New Cassel area, has joined Biz Markie and Just Jheanelle of "The Biz Markie Show" on LL Cool J's Rock The Bells Radio on SiriusXM Channel 43. His segment "The Doctor's Appointment With Doctor Dré," running weekdays at 2 p.m., debuted Tuesday and features conversations on health and wellness, as well as his struggles with type 2 diabetes, which has cost him his eyesight and part of one leg.

Friends recently organized a GoFundMe campaign to help pay Doctor Dré's medical bills and other postoperative expenses.