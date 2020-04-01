TODAY'S PAPER
EntertainmentCelebrities

Dolly Parton donates $1 million to coronavirus research

Dolly Parton performs at the 53rd annual

 Dolly Parton performs at the 53rd annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on Nov. 13, 2019. Credit: AP / Mark J. Terrill

By The Associated Press
Print

Country icon Dolly Parton is making a big donation to help fund coronavirus research, as well as taking time out every week to read children’s books online to kids everywhere.

The “9 to 5” singer, actress and philanthropist tweeted Wednesday that she’s donating $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, for coronavirus research.

Additionally, she’s working with her charity, The Imagination Library, to read a children’s book on YouTube every Thursday at 7 p.m. for 10 weeks. The Imagination Library provides children free books by mail every month and the program is available in all 50 states and five countries.

