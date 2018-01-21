Thousands of mourners from across the globe attended the public viewing of the late Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan on Sunday in her native Ireland.

From her own County Limerick to as far away as China, fans came to see O’Riordan — who died unexpectedly on Jan. 15 at age 46 — as she lay in repose at St. Joseph’s Church in the city of Limerick, said The Irish Times. She was dressed in black and held a pair of pearl rosary beads in a coffin adorned with white roses, as well as photographs of her performing and of her two separate Vatican meetings with the late Pope John Paul II.

At least three former members of Oireachtas Éireann, the Irish parliament, were among those attending, said the newspaper, as were 50 former classmates from Laurel Hill Coláiste FCJ, who each laid a single daffodil at the altar. Her Cranberries bandmates, brothers Noel and Mike Hogan and Fergal Lawlor, sent a floral arrangement reading, in an allusion to their hit “Linger,” “The song has ended, but the memories linger on.”

O’Riordan was scheduled to be on view Monday at Cross Funeral Home in the nearby village of Ballyneety. Her funeral mass will be celebrated Tuesday at St. Aible’s Church in Ballybricken, the town where she was born, followed by a private ceremony in which she will be buried at Caherelly Cemetery next to her father, Terence, who died in November 2011.

The U.K. newspaper The Guardian said coroner Shirley Radcliffe has set April 3 for a hearing on the full inquest into O’Riordan’s death. The singer had been found “unresponsive” at a London hotel, where first responders verified her death. Police said it determined her death was not suspicious. O’Riordan, who had three children with her ex-husband Don Burton, a former Duran Duran tour manager, had attempted suicide in 2013.