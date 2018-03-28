Don Imus’ final radio show set to air after 50 years

After 50 years on the air, Don Imus will end a legendary radio run Thursday morning when he wraps his last edition of “Imus in the Morning” for WABC/77.

For Imus — who is in fact 77 — the end arrives months sooner than he had hoped or expected. But after his syndicator, Cumulus, filed for bankruptcy, it sought an early out from his contract, which was to have ended in December.

New York talk radio’s hellion of the ’70s and ’80s became a political power broker during the ’90s, then self-destructed in 2007 when he referred to the Rutgers women’s basketball team with a racist inflammatory term. He was subsequently fired by CBS radio, apologized to the team, and has spent the last decade making certain — as he said upon reinstatement at WABC — that “I will never say anything in my lifetime that will make any of these young women at Rutgers regret or feel foolish that they accepted my apology and forgave me.”

But the hellion in winter had also lost his earlier prominence along with many of the political guests who once sought him out to help soften their edges or humanize them. As such, he leaves Thursday almost with a whisper instead of a roar.

“He had an eye on his legacy,” says Allan Sniffen, who has run the popular New York Radio Message Board since 1997, and is also founder and host of web-based Rewound Radio. “I don’t think he wanted to go out in 2007 that way. He wanted a third act and after he came so close to not getting that, he was careful not to foul up again.”

Nevertheless, the third act is complicated by the previous two. According to critics — and there have been many over the years — the Rutgers controversy had been preceded by years of racial comments, as well as misogynistic, homophobic and anti-Semitic ones. His fans have long defended him, calling him an equal opportunity offender — which the record largely supports — who has otherwise raised millions for wounded veterans and desperately ill children. While Imus initially defended the Rutgers remarks, he later deemed them indefensible and called the fallout from them “a life-changing experience.”

After an itinerant life as a railroad brakeman, ranch hand, uranium and copper miner and Marine Corps bugler, the Riverside, California, native started a rock band with his brother (and longtime guest) Fred in the early ’60s. That failed — Imus was homeless for a time afterward — and then he went into radio. His first DJ job was in 1968 and, by the time he arrived at WNBC in 1971, he was considered talk radio’s leading shock jock. He was three hours late on his second day at work, then spent the balance of the program challenging other New York DJs to break his tardiness record.

He battled alcoholism and cocaine addiction over the next two decades, and battled Howard Stern, who joined WNBC later — part of a shtick he carried over to WFAN (which had been WNBC) in 1988. “People thought they hated each othe,r but they did not,” says Vince Santarelli, publisher of a New York radio newsletter, Apple Bites. (Imus, he adds, similarly baited fellow FAN hosts, “Mike and the Mad Dog,” who did not reciprocate.) Over these years, Imus also became a best-selling novelist and satirist, whose “Billy Sol Hargis” (a cross between a well-known TV preacher and real-life Texas swindler) became one of many popular characters on “Imus in the Morning.”

He evolved again during the ’90s, initially supporting the candidacy of then-candidate Bill Clinton, then later turned on the Clintons. His profile — and show — soared further after hosting 1996’s Radio-Television Association Dinner, attended by President Clinton, where he insulted dozens by name (many of them also in attendance). Clinton stopped talking to him after that, but many other politicians and media figures drifted to his must-listen show. He’d eventually add cable TV shows at MSNBC and Fox Business to his portfolio. By the mid-’90s heyday, 10 million people were listening to the weekday radio show.

During a recent “CBS Sunday Morning” piece — which reported that he is suffering from emphysema — Imus called himself one of the “five” best radio hosts in history (notably pointing to his onetime antagonist Stern as another.)

Talk radio experts largely agree. “He knew how to command an audience,” says Sniffen. “That background as a radio DJ evolved into a talk-show host who never lost that sense of radio presence and timing.”

“He was a cranky, crusty guy [and] was also a rare platform for authors,” says veteran radio observer Tom Taylor, publisher of an eponymous daily radio newsletter. “Imus actually read books. He also liked interesting politicians. Mostly we shared his life. We knew what he liked and what he detested and what he really detested was phoniness. He had this visceral hatred of phoniness, and he was very real. You saw him, warts and all. ”