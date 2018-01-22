Don Imus will wrap his long-running “Imus in the Morning” on March 29, he announced on the air Monday morning.

Citing bankruptcy by his syndicator and employer, Cumulus — the show airs on WABC/77 — he said, “my contract runs out December of this year [and] they began to talk to me [and say] that as long as I wasn’t going to be with the station past [then], then what would be the point of paying me millions of dollars when they could save that.”

“Imus in the Morning,” and Imus, have been part of the New York media landscape since 1971 — at times a notorious part, most notably in 2007 when comments about the Rutgers women’s basketball team lead to his firing by CBS-owned WFAN and MSNBC, where his show had been simulcast. He returned to the air later that year on WABC, along with his longtime on-air colleagues Charles McCord, Bernard McGuirk and Lou Rufino. (Rufino and McGuirk are still with the show; McGuirk retired in 2011).