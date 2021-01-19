After leaving the White House, President Donald Trump might lose his SAG card, too.

The Screen Actors Guild said Tuesday that the SAG-AFTRA board voted "overwhelmingly" that there is probable cause that Trump violated its guidelines for membership. The charges, the guild said, are for Trump's role in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, "and in sustaining a reckless campaign of misinformation aimed at discrediting and ultimately threatening the safety of journalists, many of whom are SAG-AFTRA members."

If found guilty by a disciplinary committee, Trump faces expulsion.

Trump, 74, has been a SAG member since 1989. His credits include "The Apprentice," "Saturday Night Live" and many cameos in films and TV series including "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York," "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" and "Sex and the City."

The SAG board acted in response to a request from Gabrielle Carteris, the guild's president.

A White House spokesman didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Losing SAG membership doesn't disqualify anyone from performing. But most major productions abide by union contracts and hire only union actors.